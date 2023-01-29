PM Modi Chairs Council Of Ministers Meet Ahead Of Union Budget 2023

The first-ever meeting for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023 began around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening. (Image Credit: ANI.)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday in preparations for the Union Budget 2023. This will be the full-fledged budget of the Modi government given the scheduled Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, which will be presented to Parliament on February

The first-ever meeting for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023 began around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening.

In the meeting, the Modi government's policy initiatives and working of several ministries' will be examined and discussed, PTI reported citing sources.

This comes ahead of this year's assembly elections, which will be contested in nine states, and amid rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.

The Union Council of Ministers is the Government of India's main executive body and serves as the top decision-making body. It is chaired by the prime minister of the country which is currently headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consists of 29 members including the prime minister.

The Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget since she took charge as the Finance Minister of India in 2019.

The budget will be delivered in a paperless form similar to the previous budgets of 2019 and 2021. It was in the year 2019 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the long-standing tradition and had gone Swadeshi after switching to ‘bahi khata’.

The budget is prepared by the finance ministry in consultation with Niti Ayog and other concerned authorities. The Ministry of Finance also organised the customary ‘Halwa Ceremony’ on Thursday marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process and starting the compilation of Budget Documents.