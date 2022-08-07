PM Modi Chairs 7th NITI Aayog Council Meet In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the 7th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired at Rashtrapati Bhawan's Cultural Centre in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of all the States excluding Telangana CM and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Union Territories, legislators, Lt Governors of UTs, Ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog and Union Ministers as Special Invitees.

During the meet PM Modi made important points on India post covid, year ahead & his expectation from the meeting of NITI Aayog. He noted the way in which Centre & states during Covid made decisions in tandem with each other. He talked about India's aim for 2047, informed Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog

He also expressed the importance of agriculture diversification & need to be self-sufficient, esp in edible oils. "we're meeting nearly half of our total demand for edible oil from imports... overall, states were quite cooperative & are working on this aspect," he said in the meet.

"It was a fruitful interaction (in the NITI Aayog's 7th Governing Council meeting), where the CMs & LGs presented the best practices from their states. There were presentations on NEP 2020, G20, and the importance of exports,"said NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer.

As India commemorates 75 years of Independence, it is the need of the hour for the states to be agile, resilient and self-reliant and move towards 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in a spirit of cooperative federalism territories.

The meeting was particularly important as the country enters Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of India hosting the G20 Presidency and summit next year. The meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform.

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao boycotted the meeting as he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi on Saturday saying that his decision is a mark of protest against what he termed as the Centre's alleged blatant discrimination against states including Telangana.

"I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7 and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of the Central Govt to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective efforts to make India a strong and developed country," the letter read.

(With ANI Inputs)