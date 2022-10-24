'You Have Been My Family': PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Brave Jawans In Kargil

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on the occasion of Diwali from the "victorious land" of Kargil as he celebrated the festival with soldiers. Calling the Army personnel his "family", the Prime Minister said Diwali means the "festival of end of terror" and that Kargil had made it possible.

Addressing the soldiers in Kargil, PM Modi said, "For me, all of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil."

"The forces are the pillar of India's security. From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible," he said.

"In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that," he added.

Keeping up with his annual practice of marking the day with soldiers, Prime Minister Modi visited Kargil this year.

While the last two years the country remained under restrictions due to Covid-19, in 2019, PM Modi celebrated the festival with jawans in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He had hailed the soldiers for standing guard on borders even during festivals. The Prime Minister had called soldiers his family. He also exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station.

Earlier, in 2018, PM Modi had marked Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), at Harsil in Uttarakhand. Following that he had offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine. In 2017, the Prime Minister celebrated the festival of light with army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora District.

In 2016, he visited Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost. He was on the Punjab border in 2015, and in Siachen in 2014. He has been meeting soldiers on Diwali ever since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.