'Attempts To Divide Nation': PM Modi Evokes 'Mantra Of Unity' Amid BBC Documentary Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Saturday, cautioned against attempts to create division in India. However, he said such efforts wil never succeed in the country which believes in the 'mantra of unity'. The prime minister's statement comes amid a massive row over a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While the two-part documentary has been banned in India, several political and student bodies have defied the government order and chosen to screen the BBC series. Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi (DU), TISS Mumbai, FTII Pune, Jadavpur University, University of Hyderabad faced police action for streaming the BBC documentary series.

Addressing an NCC rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, PM Modi said India can only achieve grandeur if it keeps abiding by the 'mantra of unity', according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India. 'Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti'. For this mantra of unity is the ultimate antidote. The mantra of unity is a pledge as well as India's strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur," the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister remarked that it is not just India's Amrit Kaal but the Amrit Kaal of the youth of India and when the nation will be celebrating 100 years of its independence, it will be the youth who will be at the summit of success. "We must not lose any opportunity and continue moving forward with the resolve to take India to new heights," Modi concluded.

The Prime Minister noted that India and NCC are both celebrating their 75th anniversaries this year and praised the efforts of those who have contributed towards nation-building by leading the NCC and by being a part of it.

The Prime Minister told the cadets that both as NCC cadets and as the youth of the nation they represent the 'Amrit Generation' of the country which will take the nation to new heights in the coming 25 years and will create a 'Viksit' and 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

