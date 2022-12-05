PM Modi Casts Vote In Gujarat Polls Phase 2, Receives Warm Welcome In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday. The prime minister voted at a polling station at Nishan High School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad, where he was given a warm welcome by the voters. The people, who had gathered to get a glimpse of PM Modi, cheered him as he showed his inked finger.

After casting his vote, the prime minister said, "The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully." PM Modi then headed for his elder brother Soma Modi's house located near the polling station.

In the morning, Modi in a tweet appealed to people, particularly the young and women voters, to come in large numbers to exercise their franchise. He also urged those voting in the bypolls being held in different parts of the country "to turnout in large numbers and vote."

For the second phase of the Gujarat polls,, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are in the fray in the 93 Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.

Voting began for the second and final phase of the Gujarat elections at 8 am today and will go on till 5 pm. A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties are in fray in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of Gujarat.

The counting of votes for the total 182 Assembly seats will be taken up on December 8.