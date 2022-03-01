New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him about several issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the steps taken by the central government to evacuate the Indian nationals from the war-torn country, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Since Sunday, PM Modi has held three meetings with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and other top officials of the government as India continues to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.

After his second meeting on Monday, the Centre said four Union Ministers - Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retired) VK Singh - will be sent to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as India's "special envoys" to spearhead evacuation efforts.

Scindia, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri will go to Hungary. Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Civil Aviation General Singh will go to Slovakia and Poland respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma