'Give Young Members A Chance To Participate': PM Modi On Start Of Parliament's Winter Session

Ahead of the winter session of the parliament, Pime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all political parties to make collective efforts to make the session more productive. As India resumes its G20 presidency on December 1, PM Modi has set the tone of India’s G20 presidency based on great spiritual premises of Indian philosophy and called for a paradigm shift that focuses on human-centric globalisation.

PM Modi said, “It's the first day of Winter Session. This is important because we met before 15th August. 75 years of Independence completed on 15th August and we are going ahead in Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. We are meeting at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G20.”

PM Modi expressed that it is a huge opportunity for India to receive G20 Presidency. He also appreciated the manner in which India has made a space in global community and increasing its participation worldwide.

While talking about shaping up of human history, PM Modi pointed out that humanity has so far fought for limited resources marked by confrontation and competition between ideas, ideologies and identities.