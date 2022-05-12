New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke at the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 hosted by US president Joe Biden. The summit was intended to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture. At the summit, Prime Minister Modi called for global resilience and lauded India's covid-19 vaccination drive.

"Our vaccination program is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the alien population and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year," he said.

Lauding India’s efforts in supplying Covid-19 vaccines and support capabilities across the globe, Modi said, “We supplied over 200 million doses to 98 countries bilaterally and through ‘COVAX’. India has developed low-cost Covid mitigation technologies for testing, treating and data management. We have offered these capabilities to other countries."

“India’s Genomics Consortium has contributed significantly to the global database on the virus. I am happy to share that we will extend this network to countries in our neighbourhood," he said.

“We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture," he said.

He also called for streamlining of WHO’s vaccine approval process and said WTO rules, particularly TRIPS need to be more flexible. “We also call for streamlining WHO’s approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep the supply chain stable and predictable. As a responsible member of the global community, India is ready to play a key role in these efforts," he said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh