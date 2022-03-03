New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister on Thursday participated in a Quad Summit and held a virtual meet with Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Fumio Kishida, and United States (US) President Joe Biden. In the meeting, recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region were kept on the agenda among other things.

The Quad Leaders meeting reviewed the progress on Quad initiatives since the September 2021 Quad Summit. The leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year.

In the meeting today, PM Modi underlined that Quad must remain focused on its objective of promoting peace & prosperity in Indo-Pacific region. He called for concrete forms of cooperation within Quad, in areas like Humanitarian & Disaster Relief, debt sustainability, supply chains & capacity-building as per the PMO.

According to PMO, Indian Prime Minister emphasised on need to return to a path of dialogue & diplomacy. Leaders also discussed other issues, including developments in ASEAN, Indian Ocean region&Pacific Islands. PM reiterated the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity.

The leaders in the summit further agreed to stay in touch and to work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders’ Summit in Japan.

Last Quad leaders meeting was held in September and in that meeting the participating leaders had pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the world. The four leaders had also announced a slew of new initiatives to take on common challenges amid challenges posed by China in the region.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh