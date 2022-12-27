PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Injured In Car Accident In Karnataka, Admitted To Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi sustained minor injuries on Tuesday after the car he was travelling to met with an accident in Karnataka. He was accompanied by his wife, his son, his daughter-in-law and his grandson. According to media reports, he was travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru when the accident took place. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and receiving treatment.

They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature. The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital.