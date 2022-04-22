New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday pushed for closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of the year, and agreed on a new and expanded bilateral defence and security partnership.

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors. In his media statement, Modi said good progress has been made in negotiations for the India-UK free trade agreement.

"We have decided to do our best to conclude the free trade agreement by the end of this year," Modi said in presence of Johnson. He said both sides emphasised a free, open, inclusive and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific while reiterating the need for respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries.

We reiterated our support for peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, he said, adding it is necessary that Afghan territory is not used to spread terrorism in other countries. On the Ukraine crisis, Modi emphasised dialogue and diplomacy to address the problem and called for an immediate ceasefire.

#WATCH | Discussion held on global developments. We insisted on dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem, PM Modi said after the India-UK bilateral talks pic.twitter.com/xFlUvNCMLe — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

In his remarks, Johnson described the ties between India and Britain as "one of defining friendships of our times". Today, we have agreed on a new and expanded defence and security partnership, he said. Johnson said the UK is creating India specific open general export licensing to reduce delivery times for defence procurement.

"We have agreed a new and expanded defence and security partnership, a decades-long commitment that will not only forge tighter bonds between us, but support your goal of Make in India," he said.

We are telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali in October, he said on the FTA. "We're telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali in October. This could double our trade and investments by the end of the decade," he said.

Any trade deal is likely to depend on relaxing rules and cutting fees for Indian students and professionals going to Britain. Johnson has signalled he was ready to be more accommodating on the issue, adding that Britain faced a shortage of hundreds of thousands of workers, particularly in sectors such as information technology.

#WATCH | Delegation-level talks between PM Modi and British PM Boris Johnson are underway at Hyderabad House in Delhi pic.twitter.com/UyM3SqsV0A — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Johnson said that during his trip to India he had felt like Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, as hundreds of people lined the streets and dozens of billboards depicted his image

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Modi and Johnson in May last year. At the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.



(With Agency Inputs)

