'Do Everything To Serve People': PM Modi Gives Clarion Call To BJP For 2024 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the Bharatiya Janata Party to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi, who was addressing the BJP's national executive meet, asked the party members and workers to leave no stone unturned for the upcoming general elections.

"We have the 400 days (until the big Lok Sabha elections) and we have to do everything to service the people. We have to create history," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister asked the party leaders to increase their outreach to voters. The BJP workers have been advised to conduct some special programmes of 'morchas', especially in border villages. The move will aim to reach out to the villagers and help them avail developmental schemes, said Fadnavis.

PM Modi also emphasised on the need to pay attention to the people in the 18-25 age group, said the Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

"People under the age group 18-25 have not witnessed the political history of India. They aren't aware of the corruption and wrong-doings that took place in the previous govts. So, they need to be made aware and let them know about the good governance of BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that BJP will return to power in the 2024 polls. Addressing a press conference, he said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting concluded in the national capital on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, JP Nadda's term as the national president of BJP was extended till June 2024.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity, sources said. Laying emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi asked party workers, to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity.

The attendees also discussed a nine-point political resolution, moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, sources added.

(With inputs from ANI)