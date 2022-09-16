PM Modi Birthday: Top 5 Landmark Decisions Of PM Modi In Last 8 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will turn a year older and mark his 72nd birthday. He was sworn in as India's Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Part-led National Democratic Alliance won a landslide in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Prior to that, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

Since then, PM Modi has taken several bold steps including the abrogation of Article 370, Surgical Strikes, Balakot Air Strikes, demonetisation and many more that have transformed India. Let's look at some of the key decisions.

Here's A List of PM Modi’s 5 Major Achievements:



1. Abrogation Of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, the PM Modi-led government revoked Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed splitting the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This nullified Jammu and Kashmir's provisional special status or autonomy under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

2. GST

The goods and services tax (GST) introduced by the PM Modi government was India’s biggest ever tax reform in the 70 years since independence. GST, which came into effect from July 1, 2017, has replaced several existing multiple taxes levied by the Centre and state governments. According to officials, it increased government revenue by bringing millions of firms into the tax system.

3. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

In 2014, PM Modi launched the Swacch Bharath (Clean India) programme to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. Cleanliness and waste management have been major issues plaguing both cities and villages across the country. The initiative was welcomed by all citizens of the country and created history by cleaning their surroundings.

4. Triple Talaq

For the social justice of all citizens irrespective of their gender, caste or religion, the NDA government managed to enforce the Triple Talaq law on August 1, 20219, under which giving instant divorce by Muslim men to women was made a punishable criminal offence. This is considered a major win for the Modi government. Shayara Bano, who was divorced using the immediate triple talaq, petitioned the Supreme Court of India, which led to the practice's elimination in August 2017.

5. Ram Temple In Ayodhya

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Ram Temple in August 2020 which is expected to be completed by 2023. The construction of the Ram Temple was the manifesto and the polls promise of the BJP. The party campaigned for more than three decades for the temple.