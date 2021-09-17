PM Modi Birthday Special: Narendra Modi has left us all in awe with his oratory skills and quotes. For his special day, we have brought to you his 10 iconic quotes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older as he celebrated his 71st birthday on September 17. As the nation's Prime Minister celebrated his birthday, several people including dignitaries from all over the world extended their heartiest wishes to him.

Narendra Damodardas Modi, born in 1950 in Gujarat is the first Prime Minister of India to be born in independent India. Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India on May 24, 2014, Ever since he became the Prime Minister of India he has been captivating us with his oratory skills.

From running a small tea stall to running a nation, his journey has been quite galvanizing for us all. Over his long tenure as Prime Minister, Modi has left us all in awe with his interesting quotes. For PM Modi's special day we have brought to you his 10 iconic quotes.

-Pradhan Sevak

"I can promise you. If you work 12 hours, I will work for 13. If you work 14 hours, I will work for 15 hours. Why? Because I am not a ‘pradhan mantri’, but a ‘pradhan sevak’."

-Clean India

"Mahatma Gandhi never compromised on cleanliness. He gave us freedom. We should give him a clean India."

-Democracy

"A son of a poor man is standing in front of you today. This is the strength of a democracy."

-India must become India

"India does not need to become anything else. India must become only India. This is a country that once upon a time was called the golden bird."

-Hard work

“Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction.”

-Should remain students for lifetime

"We should remain students for a lifetime. You should be ready and yearn to learn from every moment of life.”

-World's collective action

"The world has crafted a beautiful balance of collective action - common but differentiated responsibility and respective capabilities."

-125 crore steps

“If 125 crore people work together; India will move forward 125 crore steps.”

-One target, one direction

“The nation should move towards one target, one direction, one intention and one decision.”

-India Tomorrow

“IT+IT=IT; Indian talent + Information technology = India Tomorrow”

