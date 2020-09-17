New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first prime minister of the country who was born in independent India, turned 70 on Thursday. Modi, who also served as the chief minister of Gujarat for as many as 13 years, is one of the beloved political leaders of the country who paved the way for the BJP-led NDA to return to power in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

As the prime minister turned a year older, his supporters, political leaders, sports personalities and celebrities took to twitter to greet him on this occasion. From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi to Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, several leaders across the political spectrum wished the prime minister on his 70th birthday.

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” said Home Minister Amit Shah in Hindi.

दशकों से अपने अधिकारों से वंचित देश के गरीबों को घर, बिजली, बैंक खाता और शौचालय देना हो या उज्ज्वला योजना से गरीब माताओं के घर गैस पहुँचाकर उन्हें सम्मानपूर्ण जीवन देना हो, यह सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के अटूट संकल्प और मजबूत इच्छाशक्ति से ही सम्भव हो पाया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday and said he has worked diligently towards empowering the poor, praying for his good health and long life.

“Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” he tweeted.

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020

Nepal PM KP Oli was also one of the VIPs who wished PM Modi and said that the two leaders will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

“Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” he tweeted.

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.



We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also posted a birthday wish for PM Modi from his Twitter handle and said, “wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday”.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

BJP leader Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his good wishes to the PM Modi and tweeted, “Happy birthday to our dearest Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Thank you for restoring people’s faith in democracy and it’s political leadership due to your unblemished ethics and high morality. New India is emerging under your leadership. I pray for your good health and long life”.

“I join the nation in wishing India’s popular and visionary PM Narendra Modi ji on his 70th birthday. A steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has brought about a transformational change in the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive and sustainable development,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also congratulated PM Modi on his 70th birthday. "I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," he has said, according to Russian Embassy in India.

