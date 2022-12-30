PM Modi Bids Final Goodbye To Mother Heeraben Modi, Performs Last Rites In Gandhinagar; Leaders Pay Tributes

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on Friday. After he reached Gujarat, Modi first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Along with PM Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were also present for Hiraben Modi's last rites.

The Prime Minister informed about the demise of his mother early Friday morning. Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a picture of his mother and wrote, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Recalling his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year, he said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity."

Many leaders across the globe expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that its void is "impossible to fill".

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' expressed grief and said, "I'm deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi."There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother," he wrote in a Tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)