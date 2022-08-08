PM Modi Bids 'Emotional' Farewell To Outgoing VP M Venkaiah Naidu, Reveals Why I-Day Is Special This Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, saying he devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. Hailing Naidu over his command on language, the Prime Minister said the outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman's "one-liners are famous" and are "wit-liners".

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said the House witnessed several "historic moments" under Naidu's chairmanship. He also said that even though Naidu is retiring, the public will continue to receive the benefits of his experiences.

"We are celebrating such an Independence Day this time, when the country's President, Vice President, Speaker, and PM are all those people who were born in independent India, and all of them hail from very ordinary backgrounds. I think it has symbolic importance," PM Modi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Your one-liners are wit-liners. They are win-liners too. It means nothing more needs to be said after those lines. Your every word is heard, preferred and revered and never countered," he said.

The Prime Minister said he was lucky to work with Naidu in different roles, adding that he has learnt a lot from the outgoing Vice President. He said Naidu never considered a work as "burden" as he tried to "breathe a new life" into everything he did.

"Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP," PM Modi said, "your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the cabinet, or your grace as the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman - I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles."

Naidu's tenure as Vice President of India will end on August 10. A day later, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be sworn in as the 14th Vice President of the country. Dhankhar, 71, a former West bengal Governor, had defeated ex-Union Minister Margaret Alva is the recently concluded Vice Presidential elections 2022.