Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Twitter in January 2009 whilst he was serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second term. According to various media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers had crossed the mark of four lakhs in November 2011.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major development in social media circles this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi crossed the mark of 70 million followers on Twitter. Thereby, Prime Minister Modi strengthened his position on micro blogging site as the most followed world leader serving in the office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Twitter in January 2009 whilst he was serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second term. According to various media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers had crossed the mark of four lakhs in November 2011. The trajectory of his followers went up as he started getting projected as Bharatiya Janata Party’s Prime Ministerial candidate and subsequently as he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Twitter page of His Holiness Pope Francis is most followed Twitter account of a world leader with a combined following of over 53 million followers in all languages that the account functions in.

American president Joe Biden remains the third most followed world leader on Twitter with over 30.9 million followers on the micro blogging site.

Prime Minister Modi uses his Twitter account for exactly what you would expect of a politician and head of state.

He campaigns for his Bharatiya Janata party, talks about issues affecting India, and tweets about diplomacy between his country and others. Modi regularly takes to the micro blogging site to wish fellow politicians in and out of India on birthdays, the landmark achievements as well as bilateral and multilateral outreaches on Internet.

In recent months, the contention between Narendra Modi-led government and California-based platform has increased over The Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. The series of contentious developments were brought to halt once Twitter appointed Vinay Prakash as its resident grievance officer for India. This happened days after announcing an interim chief compliance officer, meeting some of the key requirements of the revised intermediary guidelines.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma