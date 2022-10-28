PM Modi Bats For 'One Nation, One Uniform' For Police Forces, Says 'Let's Give It A Thought'

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched the idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police forces across the country. Addressing the Chintan Shivir of state home ministers, PM Modi advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals. However, the prime minister said that the one nation, one uniform for police is just a suggestion for consideration and he is not trying to impose it on the states.

"The One Nation, One Uniform for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. But let's give it a thought," the prime minister said. He said cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre.

PM Modi, while pitching the idea of one uniform for all state police forces, said that he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical. While urging states to review the old laws and amend them to the current context, PM Modi batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.

Modi said it was "very important" to maintain a good perception of police and the "wrongs here" should be addressed. "Even though law and order is a state subject as per the Constitution, they are equally linked with unity and integrity of the country," he said, adding, "Working together of states for internal security is a constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards the nation," he added.

The prime minister said all agencies -- both central as well as that of states -- should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcome and protection to the common man. He said law and order is directly linked to development and hence it is everyone's responsibility to maintain peace. "When the strength of the country will increase, the power of every citizen, every family will increase," he noted.

Modi said it is very important for the entire law and order system to be reliable and stressed for maintaining a good perception of police among the people. He said several reforms for strengthening the law and order system have taken place in the last few years.

"We need to think about a common platform for technology that can be shared by all. Best practices of one state can be shared with others," the prime minister said, adding smart technology should be adopted for a smarter law and order system.

Referring to the circulation of fake news, Modi said fact check of such news is a must and technology plays a big role in it. "People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them," he said.

(With Agencies Inputs)