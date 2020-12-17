While addressing the summit, PM Modi said, "Bangladesh is a significant pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. To strengthen relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant move to strengthen the bilateral ties with Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Chilahati-Haldibari rail, linking the borders of the two neighbouring nations, during a virtual summit.

The summit is being held a day after Vijay Divas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level with Bangladesh Prime Minister paying an official visit to India in October 2019.



