New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water, during his interaction with the beneficiaries of PM Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

The scheme was launched on June 1, this year, to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID19, resume their livelihoods. The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47 per cent of these coming from the state alone.

The Prime Minister virtually interacted with three street vendors from Indore, Gwalior, and Raisen about the benefits they had received under the scheme. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also participated in the event.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister advised street vendor Chaganlal to use an earthen pitcher instead of a single-use plastic bottle for drinkingwater to save the environment. He also advised Chaganlal to ask customers to return the pipe used in making broomsticks so as to reduce the cost of making a broomstick.

Interacting with Gwalior''s Archana Sharma, the Prime Minister asked whether she would him ''tikki'' (patties) that she sells at her joint.

PM Modi praised vegetable vendor Dalchand from Sanchi in Raisen district for using the QR code digital platform for receiving payments.

Arrangements for beneficiaries of the scheme in the state to watch the program in public places had been made through LED screens in 378 municipal bodies.

4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification. The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to Banks, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore.

