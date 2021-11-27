New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19. After the meet, the prime minister asked the officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new variant of COVID-19, named Omicron.

The prime minister also highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. The prime minister's concerns came after he was briefed about the new Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and its impact seen in various countries.

He also said that we need to be proactive in light of the new variant while laying emphasis on the precautions to contain the virus. The Prime Minister also directed officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is proper awareness at the state and district level. He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan