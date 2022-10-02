PM Modi Asks Ministers, Secretaries Not To Ignore Communication Shared By NSCS, NSA In Policy Making

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the ministers and secretaries to not avoid National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and National Security Advisor (NSA)'s background notes or other communication. PM Modi has asked them to take these notes seriously.

PM Modi emphasised the fact that there were instances when the notes from the national security council were not given due importance. He further said, while framing any policy, there is a need to look at it from India's strategic point of view.

On Friday, a five-hour long meeting of the council of ministers took place which was attended by all secretaries in the Union government. During the meeting PM Modi cited the case of the dependence on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used for manufacturing drugs, which was highlighted by the NSCS several years back, the sources said.

Thereafter, on the instruction of Prime Minister Modi, Deputy NSA Vikram Misri gave a presentation on NSCS to apprise ministers about the secretariat, they said.

In the presentation, Misri shared the details about changes taking place across the world, especially in Europe, Russia and the US, and their impact on India, the sources added.

According to sources, Misri's presentation was not originally scheduled and was added on the intervention of the prime minister, sources said.

Before Misri, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan and Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam also gave their presentations.

During the meeting, Modi also underlined that the policy-making process is dynamic and it needs to be modified with changing times.

Citing an example from his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, the prime minister said there were some rules related to a ministry that were named after some other state and this was changed only after he pointed it out to officials, the sources said.

He told the meeting that there is a tendency of being complacent in framing and implementing policies and this should be avoided.

Policies should be customised with changing times, the sources quoted the prime minister as saying.

