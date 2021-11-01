Glasgow (Scotland) | Jagran News Desk: A day after taking part in the G-20 Summit in the Italian capital of Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night arrived in Scotland's Glasgow to take part in the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) over climate change and hold bilateral talks with his United Kingdom (UK) counterpart Boris Johnson.

Upon his arrival in Glasgow, PM Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna'. "Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India's efforts in this regard," said PM Modi in a Tweet.

What's on PM Modi's agenda for the Glasgow visit?

* From 10 am, PM Modi will hold a meeting with community leaders and Indologists.

* At noon, the Prime Minister is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the COP26.

* Following the opening ceremony, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

* Between 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, PM Modi is expected to attend the COP26 for 'Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade'. He will also make the national statement.

* It is expected that PM Modi might also meet his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 in Glasgow.

PM Modi to launch two important initiatives in Glasgow:

Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the COP26, said High Commissioner of India to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar while speaking to news agency ANI.

"These initiatives will make the presence of a very high-level delegation from India led by our Prime Minister, very very important," Kumar said.

The envoy emphasised that at COP-26, PM Modi will share India's commitment to the world and his presence will contribute to the success of COP26. "The focus will be on economic revival and how to do this in a sustainable way. For this, climate action is very relevant," Kumar added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma