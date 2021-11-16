New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has arrived in C-130J Super Hercules to Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh for inaugurating the 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway.

Alongside Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath have also reached the Sultanpur district to attend the inauguration.

Following the Inauguration, PM Modi will witness an Airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway.

Watch PM Modi landing for Purvanchal Expressway inauguration here:

The launch comes almost 3 years after the prime minister laid its foundation stone in Azamgarh in July 2018.

Earlier, PM Modi took hi Twitter to inform the special project's launch, "Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress."

“This expressway will prove to be the backbone of Eastern UP. Its inauguration will be in a grand way, accompanied by an air show as a three-and-a-half-km long stretch near Sultanpur has been developed as an airstrip for emergency landing of aircraft,” CM Yogi Adityanath said.

As per an official release, The Purvanchal Expressway is 341 Km long. It starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway No. 31, 18 km east of UP-Bihar border.

The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

