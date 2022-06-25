PM Modi Appeared Before SIT Without 'Drama, Dharna': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over ED Questioning

Taking a swipe at Congress for its 'satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2002 Gujarat riots case, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not resort to "drama or dharna".

Shah made the remarks while speaking to news agency ANI, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed Zakia Jafri's plea challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to PM Modi. Shah said PM Modi, who was the then Gujarat Chief Minister, set an example by appearing before the SIT and showing "how the Constitution should be respected by all".

"This is not the first clean chit to PM Modi. Nanavati Commission has also given a clean chit. Still the SIT was formed. And Modiji did not appear before the SIT doing drama... come in support from every village if not then call MLAs, MPs and ex-MPs, hold dharna," Shah said.

"We believe that we should cooperate in the judicial process. There was a Supreme Court order, and an SIT was there. If the SIT wants to ask questions from the Chief Minister, he himself said that he is ready to cooperate. Why stage a protest? No person is beyond the law," he added.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia were summoned by the probe agency earlier in connection with the alleged financial regularities in the National Herald case. While Rahul has appeared before agency five times, Sonia is yet to be questioned by the ED.

The Congress has crticised the government over the questioning and held multiple protests across the country. especially in Delhi. The grand old party has said the BJP is targeting those who are raising voice against PM Modi and his government.

"Those in power are targeting the dissidents. It is clearly a politically motivated move. It is not just about Mrs Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire Opposition. The Congress leadership is being targeted because they have been vocal against BJP," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.