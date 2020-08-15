The prime minister, from the ramparts of iconic Red Fort, mentioned about the river dolphins and plans to initiate a dedicated conservation project, a decade after the Gangetic Dolphins were declared national aquatic animals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, on Saturday, announced that the government will soon initiate Project Dolphin and Project Lion to give a stronger impetus for the conservation of the species in the lines of Project Tiger and Project Elephant.

The prime minister, from the ramparts of iconic Red Fort, mentioned about the river dolphins and plans to initiate a dedicated conservation project, a decade after the Gangetic Dolphins were declared national aquatic animals.

"After successful implementation of Project Tiger and Project Elephant, we will now take Project Lion and Project Dolphin in mission mode to give a push to biodiversity," PM Modi said.

The Gangetic River Dolphin is found in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnaphuli River system of India, Nepal and Bangladesh. In India, these dolphins are sighted along deep river reaches in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

“The new project will envisage to address conservation concerns and empower the stakeholders like the river-dependent population in reducing the river pollution and allowing sustainable fishery and river-based other livelihood options through scientifically oriented conservation methods”, the ministry said.

As per the assessment reports available, there are about 3,700 Gangetic River Dolphins in the Indian river systems. River dolphins act as ideal ecological indicators of healthy riverine ecosystems.

Implementation of the "Project Gangetic Dolphin" envisions a healthy river ecosystem not only protecting the biodiversity of the river but also taking into consideration the wellbeing of the people depending on its resources.

Meanwhile, the Project Lion will entail habitat development, engage modern technologies in Lion management and address the issues of disease in Lion and its associated species through advanced world class research and veterinary care.

The project will also address Human-wildlife conflict and will be inclusive involving local communities living in the vicinity of Lion landscape and will also provide livelihood opportunities.

Earlier, on the occasion of Global Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released "Status of Tigers, Co-predators and Prey in India, 2018", or the Fourth All India Tiger Estimation report. The 656-page report, which was due for release in September 2019, estimated that the population of tigers in India is at 2,967, that is, 80 per cent of the global population.

(With IANS Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan