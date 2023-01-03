PM Modi And King Charles III Hold First Conversation, Discuss Ways To Strengthen Commonwealth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom. This was the first telephonic interaction between PM Modi and the King, since the latter assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK. PM Modi extended his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign

The two leaders discussed issues related to climate action and ways to finance energy transition. The prime minister appreciated "His Majesty's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues" and further briefed on India's priorities for its G-20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods.

In a statement on the talks, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Issues related to climate action, conservation of biodiversity and innovative solutions for financing energy transition were discussed. Along with that, India's G20 presidency, mission LiFE."

PM Modi spoke to the King about India's Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment initiative. He explained that through this India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles. With the five-year programme, India envisions to lead global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. Mission LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister at COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.

King Charles III and Prime Minister Modi exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. "They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge" between both countries and enriching bilateral relations," the PMO said.