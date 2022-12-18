PM Modi And Chinese Premier Xi’s Concerns On Nuclear Weapons Had An Impact On Russia: CIA Chief

Concerns of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the use of nuclear weapons have had an impact on the Russians, Central Intelligence Agency Chief William Burns said.



"I think it has also been very useful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that's also having an impact on the Russians," Burns said during an interview with the PBS.



Burns also said, during the interview, that he doesn't see any clear evidence today of Russia's plans to use tactical nuclear weapons.



Russian President Vladimit Putin’s threats of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict are only meant to intimidate, Burns claimed.

Putin had earlier acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine will take a while before it ends. He had also warned of the West of the increasing chances of a nuclear war.



Putin had pledged that Moscow will fight by “all available means at their disposal”, while speaking at a meeting of Russia's Human Rights Council at the Kremlin. He called the invasion of Ukraine a ‘special military operation’.



According to a report by the CNN, Putin without clearing denying the first use of nuclear weapons said he viewed the Russian nuclear arsenal as a deterrent rather than a provocation.



Putin assured that Russia has a strategy and they are only striking in response.

"That is, when we are struck, we strike in response," he said.



The Russian leader accused the United States of stationing large numbers of nuclear weapons on European soil. He argued that Russia has not transferred its nuclear weapons to other territories and is not planning to do so, but "will protect its allies with all the means at its disposal, if necessary".



Putin said Russians are aware of what nuclear weapons are. They have more advanced and modern weapons than those of any other nuclear country. "But we are not going to brandish these weapons like a razor, running around the world," he said.

