Countering the government's charges on opposition leaders for disrupting the Parliament's proceedings, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP government at the Centre over the issue of the Pegasus project, which has disrupted the proceedings of the Parliament since the start of the Monsoon Session. Slamming the Centre, Gandhi said, "Pegasus row for us is an issue of nationalism, treason. This is not a matter of privacy, it is anti-national work".

"For us, Pegasus is a matter related to nationalism and treason. This weapon has been used against democracy. For me, it's not a matter of privacy. I see it as an anti-national act. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji have attacked soul of India's democracy", Gandhi added.

The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi further alleged. "We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians." He said the Opposition was united over the issue. The government has been rejecting all Opposition charges over the issue.

"The government has said no discussion... Why shouldn't we have a discussion on the floor of the House? (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has put a weapon (Pegasus) and is snooping on our phones," Rahul Gandhi said.

His remarks came after a meeting of 14 opposition parties earlier in the day to chalk out a strategy to take on the government over the Pegasus tapping issue, which has snowballed into a massive political row. The Pegasus issue has forced repeated adjournments during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Amid a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus snooping issue, leaders of various opposition parties on Wednesday met and decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the matter. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting chaired by Kharge was attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and discussed the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on the issue. Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

"Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will submit similar adjournment motions on Pegasus issue in the Lok Sabha," a senior leader said after the meeting. Gandhi later told reporters that they will continue to raise issues of public interest and will not compromise on the issues of Pegasus, price rise and farmers.

Earlier during the meeting with like-minded parties, Gandhi said the government was trying to defame the opposition by accusing them of not allowing Parliament to run, sources said. Gandhi said the opposition was only raising issues concerning the people, farmers and security and will continue to do so.

Leaders of the Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, CPI, NC, AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and VCK attended the meeting. Opposition unity and better coordination and synergy among opposition parties were stressed at the meeting.

