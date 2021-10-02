New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. He also lauded former PM Shastri and said that his "life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen".

"Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Shastri. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that Mahatma Gandhi showed the world to walk on the path of non-violence while he called former PM Shastri a symbol of "self-respect" for India. "His simplicity, honesty and patriotism are admirable," Shah Tweeted in Hindi while paying tribute to former PM Shastri.

Besides Shah and PM Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the two Indian freedom fighters and said that they "understood the soul of India very well". "I bow to Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. A towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement. Let us rededicate ourselves to ‘Swachchta and Atmanirbharbharta’ on his jayanti," he tweeted.

Mahatma Gandhi, known as 'Father of the Nation', was born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar. He adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience. Similarly, Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904 in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai. He entered politics at a young age as a satyagrahi in the Indian National Movement and became the Prime Minister of India in 1964 and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma