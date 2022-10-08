PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Greet Air Warriors On 90th Air Force Day, Laud Their 'Human Spirit'

ON THE 90the Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families and said Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters. pic.twitter.com/6g9twDJAGx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2022

The Indian Air Force has begun its celebrations to mark its 90 years of foundation at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. This is the first time that the annual parade and fly-past are being held outside Delhi-NCR. Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters, including the recently introduced locally-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand," will take part in the IAF's hour-long air display at the lake. These aircraft and helicopters will demonstrate their aerial prowess during the fly-past.

Greetings and best wishes to all courageous IAF air warriors and their families on the Indian Air Force Day. The IAF is known for its valour, excellence, performance and professionalism. India is proud of its men and women in blue. Wishing them blue skies and happy landings. pic.twitter.com/PItTFHZX7T — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2022

Your valour makes India proud. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/J2sD0ytwZI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2022

The Indian Air Force was established in 1932 as a supporting branch of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom. Since its establishment, the IAF has accomplished incredible feats, including taking part in numerous pivotal battles and completing some historic missions. This year, India is honouring the country's aviation industry and the air force personnel who have spent years ensuring the safety of the state.