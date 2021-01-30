Parliament Budget Session: During the meeting, which will be held virtually in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposition will likely demand a debate on farmers' protest, coronavirus vaccination and Republic Day violence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the customary all-party meet on Saturday to put forth his government's legislative agenda for Parliament Budget Session 2021.

The meeting is generally held before the beginning of the Parliament Session for the smooth functioning of both houses. However, this time, it will be held after the commencement of the session.

The opposition had raised a similar demand at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, but the Centre suggested that the issue of farmers' protest can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for which 10 hours have been allocated in Lok Sabha on February 2, 3 and 4.

The Parliament Budget Session, which will be held in two parts, commenced on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of both Houses. The first part will conclude on February 15 and the second part will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament will sit in shifts of five hours each with Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening.

Ahead of the beginning of Parliament Budget Session, PM Modi had on Friday said that Union Budget 2021 will be a part of the four to five mini-budgets that were presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the form of packages last year.

The Prime Minister also asked MPs to debate and discuss all the issues that concern people of the country and hoped that they will not shy away from contributing to fulfill people's aspirations, by making full use of Parliament and following all the propriety of democracy.

"I have full faith that all the Members of Parliament will make this session more productive," PM Modi said.

