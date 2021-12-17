Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the All India Mayors' Conference in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the conference, themed 'New Urban India', is being organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh, adding that mayors from several states across India will participate in it.

The event, the PMO said, will highlight the key achievements of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government in the sphere of urban development. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will attend the event, the PMO said.

"It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities," the PMO said.

"A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years."

This will the second event in Varanasi which will be attended by PM Modi in less than a week. On Monday, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Temple Town built at a cost of Rs 339 crore.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completely shifted its focus to Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated to take place in February or March next year. The BJP aims to win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh polls that are considered to be a litmus test for the saffron party ahead of the 2024 General elections.

On Friday morning, PM Modi also held a crucial meet with 40 BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh to discuss the strategy for the upcoming polls. The meeting was held at PM Modi's residence at 7th Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma