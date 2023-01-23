PM Modi Advises Police Forces To Become More Trained In New Technologies At DGP’s Meet

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the intelligence efforts to counter external threats and emphasised that the police forces should be made more trained and sensitive in new technologies while further strengthening traditional policing tactics like foot patrols.

While addressing the 57th three-day annual conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police, the prime minister said that there is a need to improve cooperation between state police and central agencies to optimize resources and share best practices.

During the conference, India’s police and intelligence brass agreed that rising religious extremism, political instability, uncontrolled terrorist activity, and failing economies in the neighbourhood create a security threat to the nation.

“The prime minister suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also discussed strengthening the border as well as coastal security by scheduling a frequent visits of the officials. PM Modi further emphasised the importance of The National Data Governance Framework for facilitating data exchange across agencies.

“PM Modi suggested making police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies. He emphasised the importance of the National Data Governance Framework for smoothening of data exchange across agencies,” Press Information Bureau (PIB) said on Sunday.

PM Modi also suggested repealing obsolete criminal laws and creating standards among state police organisations.

“He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states. He suggested prison reforms to improve jail management. He also discussed strengthening the border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials,” PIB said in its statement.

PM Modi also supported prison reforms to improve jail management. He also asked for replicating the model of the DGP/IGP conferences at the state and district levels so that teams may address new challenges and evolve best practices.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among others who attended the three-day annual meeting.

The conference covers a varied range of issues ranging from policing and national security, including Counter Terrorism, Counter Insurgency and Cyber Security.

(With Agency Inputs.)