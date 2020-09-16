The BJP workers also carried out a procession outside the temple to mark the event.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers have offered 70kg laddu to Lord Shiva at Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The BJP workers also carried out a procession outside the temple to mark the event. They also offered prayers and distributed laddus.

The part workers have also organised 'Seva Saptah' under which they participated in several social work such as ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps in several towns across the nation.

The campaign was launched on September 14 by the BJP president JP Nadda at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign will continue till September 20. Various social events are being undertaken by the BJP leaders and workers across the country. They will also actively take part in distributing masks, sanitizers, and medicines. The party supporters would also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps.

During the week-long campaign, BJP will also highlight the achievements by the Modi government. The party worker would primarily focus on the work done during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma