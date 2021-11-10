New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was placed on the second spot in the list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter this year, according to annual research carried out by consumer intelligence company Brandwatch. The Indian Prime Minister, who was recently named the most admired leader in the world with an approval rating of 70 per cent, is only behind famous American singer Taylor Swift.

PM Modi has surpassed United States (US) President Joe Biden, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to claim the second spot in the list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter.

PM Modi, who first became India's Prime Minister in 2014 following the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive win in the Lok Sabha elections that year, goes by the user name of @narendramodi on Twitter. He has more than 72.5 million followers while he is following over 2,300 people.

Meanwhile, the list also includes legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who is in 35th place. Tendulkar, who has also been a Rajya Sabha MP, is ranked above the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo Di Caprio and Michelle Obama.

The research cited Tendulkar's "appreciable real work for the less fortunate, lending his voice and presence for the right causes, his inspired fans following his work and his partner brands' relevant impactful campaigns" for his inclusion in the list.

The former India captain is associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and was appointed the ambassador for South Asia in 2013. Tendulkar has supported many initiatives in health, education, and sports both in rural and urban India.

Take a look at Brandwatch's most influential people on Twitter 2021:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Narendra Modi

3. Katy Perry

4. Elon Musk

5. Barack Obama

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

7. Ariana Grande

8. Lady Gaga

9. Ellen DeGeneres

10. Kim Kardashian

11. Bill Gates

12. Jennifer Lopez

13. Justin Bieber

14. Rihanna

15. Selena Gomez

16. Justin Timberlake

17. Shakira

18. Jimmy Fallon

19. LeBron James

20. Miley Cyrus

21. Oprah Winfrey

22. Niall Horan

23. Harry Styles

24. Kanye West

25. Hilary Clinton

26. Zayn Malik

27. Eminem

28. Ricky Gervais

29. Rachel Maddow

30. Sean Hannity

31. Takafumi Horie

32. Demi Lovato

33. Bruno Mars

34. Drake

35. Sachin Tendulkar

36. Louis Tomlinson

37. Liam Payne

38. Chris Brown

39. Pink

40. Conan O'Brien

41. Nicki Minaj

42. Mariah Carey

43. Michelle Obama

44. Avril Lavigne

45. Leonardo DiCaprio

46. Danilo Gentili

47. Elissa

48. Beyonce

49. Dwayne Johnson

50. Nick Jonas

