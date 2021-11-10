New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was placed on the second spot in the list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter this year, according to annual research carried out by consumer intelligence company Brandwatch. The Indian Prime Minister, who was recently named the most admired leader in the world with an approval rating of 70 per cent, is only behind famous American singer Taylor Swift.
PM Modi has surpassed United States (US) President Joe Biden, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to claim the second spot in the list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter.
PM Modi, who first became India's Prime Minister in 2014 following the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive win in the Lok Sabha elections that year, goes by the user name of @narendramodi on Twitter. He has more than 72.5 million followers while he is following over 2,300 people.
Meanwhile, the list also includes legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who is in 35th place. Tendulkar, who has also been a Rajya Sabha MP, is ranked above the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo Di Caprio and Michelle Obama.
The research cited Tendulkar's "appreciable real work for the less fortunate, lending his voice and presence for the right causes, his inspired fans following his work and his partner brands' relevant impactful campaigns" for his inclusion in the list.
The former India captain is associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and was appointed the ambassador for South Asia in 2013. Tendulkar has supported many initiatives in health, education, and sports both in rural and urban India.
Take a look at Brandwatch's most influential people on Twitter 2021:
1. Taylor Swift
2. Narendra Modi
3. Katy Perry
4. Elon Musk
5. Barack Obama
6. Cristiano Ronaldo
7. Ariana Grande
8. Lady Gaga
9. Ellen DeGeneres
10. Kim Kardashian
11. Bill Gates
12. Jennifer Lopez
13. Justin Bieber
14. Rihanna
15. Selena Gomez
16. Justin Timberlake
17. Shakira
18. Jimmy Fallon
19. LeBron James
20. Miley Cyrus
21. Oprah Winfrey
22. Niall Horan
23. Harry Styles
24. Kanye West
25. Hilary Clinton
26. Zayn Malik
27. Eminem
28. Ricky Gervais
29. Rachel Maddow
30. Sean Hannity
31. Takafumi Horie
32. Demi Lovato
33. Bruno Mars
34. Drake
35. Sachin Tendulkar
36. Louis Tomlinson
37. Liam Payne
38. Chris Brown
39. Pink
40. Conan O'Brien
41. Nicki Minaj
42. Mariah Carey
43. Michelle Obama
44. Avril Lavigne
45. Leonardo DiCaprio
46. Danilo Gentili
47. Elissa
48. Beyonce
49. Dwayne Johnson
50. Nick Jonas
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma