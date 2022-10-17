PM-KISAN 12th Installment: PM Modi Releases Funds Of Rs 16,000 Crore For Eligible Farmers; Here's How to Check Status Online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 12th installment of Rs 16,000 cr to eligible farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. Under this flagship PM-KISAN scheme of over 11 crore eligible farmers will get an amount of money as aid to help in farming. With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

Under this Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018. The Prime Minister released the 12th instalment at a two-day event "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" being held at the Pusa campus in the national capital.

So far, eligible farmer families have received financial benefits of more than Rs 2 lakh crore under PM Kisan through 11 installments. For receiving the installment, PM Kisan beneficiary must have completed their eKYC.

Here's how you can check if PM Kisan 12th installment has been credited online:

Step 1: Visit the PM Kisan official website - pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Beneficiary status’ tab in right corner of the page

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar number or account number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get data’ tab

Details of the status will be displayed depending on the beneficiary.

Meanwhile, PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. The state government and UT administration identify the farmer families that are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. All the eligible farmers can check their name in the beneficiary list by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan official website

Step 2: Click on ‘Beneficiary list’ tab in right corner of the page

Step 3: Select details from drop down such as select state, district, Sub district, block, and village

Step 4: Click on ‘Get report’ tab

Details of the beneficiary list will be displayed.

For any detail or help, farmers can call on these PM-Kisan Helpline No. 155261 / 011-24300606.