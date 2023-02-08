PM Goes All Out Against Congress, Says 'UPA's 10-Year Rule Decade Of Scams' | Top Quotes

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the lower house of the Parliament on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Besides showering praises on India’s first Tribal woman President Draupadi Murmu, the Prime Minister trained his guns at the opposition and the previous UPA government calling their 10-year rule (2004-2014) a decade of scams.

Taking a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reached the Parliament in the middle of PM's speech, PM Modi said that after delivering his speech maybe he “slept well & couldn't wake up (on time)”. He also criticised Gandhi for indsulting the President.

“They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out,” the PM said.

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha speech today:

- "Opposition wasted last 9 years in making allegations, compulsive criticism replaced constructive criticism in this period"

- "Vote bank politics harmed country, delayed India's development; middle class was ignored but NDA govt provided them protection"

- "People's trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication"

- "Oppn keeps contradicting itself, they say India is weakened and then allege India is pressuring other countries"

- "People know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis, how will they agree with your abuses and allegations"

- "2004-14 was a lost decade, current one will be known as India's decade"

- "In her (President Droupadi Murmu) visionary Address, the President guided us and crores of Indians.”

- “Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country”

- “The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is sense of pride in the tribal community and increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House is grateful to her for this”

- “world was seeing its prosperity in India's growth story”

- "But some people (opposition) who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,"

- “ED has brought all Opposition parties together on one platform, it has done what electorate could not do”

- “They showed just a law (MNREGA) in name of removing unemployment, 2004-2014 was a decade of scams and violence