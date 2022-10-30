'Please Save Democracy': Mamata Banerjee Urges Chief Justice UU Lalit

THE WEST Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday said that the powers are being seized by a group, which may lead to a presidential form of government in the country.

"All the democratic powers are being seized by a section of people; this might be going on for (bringing in) a presidential form of government ."

She urged the judiciary to ensure that the nation's federal structure is preserved while speaking at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) graduation event here. She also remarked on the current legal scenario and slammed the culture of "medial trial" in the country. She said that the media trial is "guiding the verdict" even before it is out and this cannot keep happening as the justice system sits at the top and the media cannot guide it.

The event was also attended by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), UU Lalit. Mamta attended the event as the special guest and delivered an address in which she encouraged the court to maintain the integrity of India's federal system.

She also congratulated the CJI for demonstrating in just "two months" what "judiciary" meant also requested to save democracy.

"Common people are unnecessarily being harassed... Where is democracy? Please save democracy. "

Mamata also clarified that it's not that the people had lost faith in the judiciary but "the situation is such...it has gone from bad to worse." She also said that the judiciary must listen to the pain of the people.

CJI Lalit encouraged the law graduates to keep an open mind to all ideas and also to have compassion for the people and society.