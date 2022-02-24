New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine's envoy to India Dr. Igor Polikha on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to activate dialogue with Russia amid the ongoing crisis. After expressing their dissatisfaction with India's position on the crisis, Ambassador claimed that India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation.

Ambassador Igor Polikha further urged Indian PM Modi to intervene in the matter. Urging PM Modi to step into the crisis, he said, "We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky."

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India's intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

In an emotional appeal to Narendra Modi, Ambassador Igor said, "I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. In the case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over it. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government."

“At the present moment, we're asking and pleading for support of India. In this case of an aggression by a totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role."

"Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We're asking for your strong voice to stop this war," said Igor Polikha.

Terming the attack as blatant aggression, he said that we are getting fresh information about casualties. They say they are attacking only military facilities, but we have suffered civilian casualties. "We have the first civilian casualties even on the outskirts of the capital. There's fighting in some areas.

Meanwhile, as per information from our Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian side shot down five Russian fighter planes, two helicopters, and destroyed 2 tanks and several trucks," he further told the media."

Some attacks happened on the outskirts of the capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine. We're getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers and the civilians,' the ambassador said.

