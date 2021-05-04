IPL 2021: On Tuesday, a petition was also filed in the Bombay High Court, seeking direction to the BCCI to cancel or postpone the tournament amid the surge in infection.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway in India. However, the calls to postpone or cancel the cash-rich league have increased widely amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

On Tuesday, a petition was also filed in the Bombay High Court, seeking direction to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to cancel or postpone the tournament amid the surge in infection.

The petitioner in his plea, which will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, said that the resources deployed for IPL players can be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Earlier on Monday, a petition was also filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an enquiry as to why the IPL 2021 is being prioritised over the Public Health and to direct the Centre, the Delhi government and cricketing bodies BCCI and DDCA to immediately stop the matches with an immediate effect.

In his plea filed through advocates, HS Thukral and Kapil Kumar, the petitioner urged to issue direction to the respondents to held an enquiry as to why the IPL is being prioritized over the Public Health.

It also sought to stop the matches with an immediate effect.

"Issue a Writ of Mandamus or any other appropriate writ, order or direction directing the Respondent(s) to held an enquiry as to why the IPL is being prioritized over the Public Health," the plea said.

That the Respondent no.1 is the Government of India who has failed drastically to manage the current horrifying situation of COVID-19 in Delhi.

The Respondent no. 2 is the Board of Control for Cricket in India ("BCCI"), a society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 founded the IPL in the year 2007.

IPL is run by a committee constituted by a general body of BCCI and that governing body is called IPL Governing Council i.e. the Respondent no. 3.

The Respondent no 4 is Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) which is a governing body of Cricket activities in the Delhi state of India and the Delhi cricket team. It is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The Respondent no.5 is the Chief Minister of Delhi who is elected as a Chief Minister by the people of Delhi, " read the petition.

The Petitioners said that they strongly object and with folded hands, request the High Court to put a stay over the conduct of upcoming IPL matches in Delhi. "Although, point no 10 of Delhi Government notification dated April 19 clearly states that lockdown is exceptional to any Stadium organizing national & international level matches with no in attendance spectators, there is an urgent need to prioritize the Public Health over these matches," they said.

They added that it is a mockery of the emotions of those common people who are constantly struggling for beds and space for cremating their loved ones.

They said that the government has hurt the sentiments of the citizens by prioritizing entertainment over the lives of innocents showcasing a poor play of authority and responsibility.

The petitioner said that the state through its careless acts has shown itself as an insensitive and capitalist figure losing every inch of public confidence over it. The Government has very conveniently turned a blind eye on the whole situation showcasing a completely reckless and insensitive approach towards dealing with the pandemic, it added.

The matter was listed before a single bench on Monday who has referred now it to another division bench to hear the plea.

The matter is now listed to be heard on May 5 before Delhi High Court Divison Bench.

