New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines in India to play Indian music on their flights and at the airports in the country.

This comes after the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) submitted a memorandum to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting him to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

"Music played by most airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," read the advisory written by aviation ministry joint secretary Usha Padhee to DGCA chief Arun Kumar and AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar on Monday.

"(Union) aviation ministry is in receipt of a request from ICCR for playing Indian music in aircraft being operated in India and also at airports. It is therefore requested to kindly consider (doing so) following the regulatory requisites," said Padhee's letter.

Earlier on December 23, ICCR submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister of India Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for every Indian carrier to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music.

ICCR called Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to its program and submitted a memorandum to him and said that if this happens in Indian Airlines, Indian music will get a lot of strength.

"I come from the music city of Gwalior, which has been the city of Tansen and has also been an old house of music, Indian ancient music has a history of many years and people have a lot of curiosity in ancient music too," Scindia said.

Airlines in India usually play standard piped music in aircraft at the time of boarding and de-boarding of passengers. Some airlines also play specially designed brand tunes or songs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha