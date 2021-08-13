Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules 2021: The Union Environment Ministry also said that the thickness of plastic bags would be increased from 50 to 75 microns from September 30, 2021, and to 120 microns with effect from December 31, 2022, so that they could be reused.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to control land pollution and soil degradation, the Centre on Friday notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic (SUP) items from July 1, 2022.

This comes in line with the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to phase out single use plastic by 2022, keeping in view the adverse impacts of littered plastic on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

In a statement, the Union Environment Ministry also said that the thickness of plastic bags would be increased from 50 to 75 microns from September 30, 2021, and to 120 microns with effect from December 31, 2022, so that they could be reused.

It also said that state and union territory (UT) governments have been asked to improve their waste management infrastructure through the Swachh Bharat Mission to strengthen the implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

"Pollution due to single-use plastic items has become an important environmental challenge confronting all countries. India is committed to take action for mitigation of pollution caused by littered Single-Use Plastics," the Union Environment Ministry stated.

"To encourage innovation in development of alternatives to identified single use plastic items and digital solutions to plastic waste management, the India Plastic Challenge - Hackathon 2021, has been organized for students of Higher Educational Institutions and startups recognized under Startup India Initiative," the ministry added.

What plastic items will be banned Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021?

* Earbuds with plastic sticks

* Plastic sticks for balloons

* Plastic flags

* Candy sticks

* Ice-cream sticks

* Polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration

* Plates

* Cups

* Glasses

* Cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw

* Cigarette packets

* Invitation cards

* Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes

* Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron

* Stirrers

