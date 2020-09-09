After conducting the study in 39 hospitals across the country, the apex medical body has made these revelations to investigate the effectiveness of plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has afflicted nearly 43 lakh people in the country and has killed over 72,700 people, a study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shows that the Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy didn't help in reducing death caused due to deadly COVID-19 infection.

For this, the ICMR researchers did an open-label, parallel-arm, phase II, multicentre, and randomized controlled trial from April 22 to July 14 this year. The trial was registered with the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) for the purpose, the ICMR said as reported by news agency ANI.

Screening of a total of 1,210 moderately ill patients admitted at 39 sites across the country was conducted for the research. Of these, 29 were teaching public hospitals and 10 were private hospitals spread across 14 states and Union Territories representing 25 cities.

The study was conducted on 464 moderately ill hospitalised COVID-19 patients, of which about 235 participants were put in the intervention arm while 229 subjects were in the control arm. Two doses of 200 ml CP was transfused 24 hours apart in the intervention arm.

"Composite primary outcome was achieved in 44 (18.7 per cent) participants in the intervention arm and 41 (17.9 per cent) in the control arm. Mortality was documented in 34 (13.6 per cent) and 31 (14.6 per cent) participants in intervention and control arm, respectively," study mentioned.

"Convalescent Plasma was not associated with a reduction in mortality or progression to severe COVID-19. This trial has high generalizability and approximates real-life setting of convalescent plasma therapy in settings with limited laboratory capacity. A priori measurement of neutralizing antibody titres in donors and participants may further clarify the role of CP in the management of COVID-19," concluded the findings of the study.

(With ANI Inputs)

