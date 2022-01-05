New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for all the international passengers landing at the Mumbai International Airport, as per revised guidelines. The decision has been taken to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 across Maharashtra which has become the worst-hit state from Omicron.

The latest figures show a total of 2,135 Omicron cases have so far been reported in the country. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to remain the top contributors in the tally with 653 and 464 Omicron cases, respectively.

Here are the rules for all international flyers landing in Mumbai:

Passengers landing at Mumbai airport will have to take a rapid test on their arrival.

Those who test positive in the rapid test will then have to undergo a routine RT-PCR test.

On the other hand, the negative passengers will be allowed to leave but they will need to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days.

"All international passengers who test positive in rapid RT-PCR Test shall undergo another routine RT-PCR test at the airport itself," the revised order said.

If routine RT-PCR test is positive again, the sample will be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine.

While, if the sample (routine RT-PCR) test is negative then the passenger will be allowed to go home for mandatory home quarantine for a total period of 7 days.

All symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo COVID Facility.

If any symptomatic passenger prefers a private hospital, he or she will be shifted to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, while the asymptomatic patients with similar preference will be transferred to linked hotels at their own expense.

Earlier, RT-PCR test was mandatory only for international travelers arriving from 'countries at risk' .

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha