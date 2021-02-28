From Monday, the minimum night fare for an auto will be Rs 27 while Rs 32 will be charged for availing a taxi due to the tariff card that will be valid till May 31.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: If you are planning to take an auto or a taxi in Mumbai Metropolitan Area, then you will have to pay an extra fare from Monday as the Maharashtra Transport Department has introduced a tariff card, hiking the minimum night fare.

From Monday, the minimum night fare for an auto will be Rs 27 while Rs 32 will be charged for availing a taxi due to the tariff card that will be valid from March 1 to May 31. Cool cabs will also become expensive and the minimum fare charged at night from Monday will Rs 33. The midnight charges will be applicable from 12 am to 5 am.

"The tariff card will help auto and taxi drives collect revised fares from day 1. The card will show the distance (in km) and the old fares corresponding to the new fares. So, it will be easy to check the meter which is not recalibrated and the equivalent fare in the tariff card," Transport chief Avinash Dhakne was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

The decision to increase the fares has been welcomed by auto and taxi drives who believe that it will help them meet their expenses amid rising fuel prices and maintenance cost.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has said that the tariff card will be used till meters in taxis and autos are recalibrated. Officials have said that there are nearly 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh autos in the financial capital and recalibrating a meter will cost around Rs 700.

"Vehicles whose registration number ends in ‘0’ will first arrive for recalibration between March 1 and 7.This will first arrive for recalibration between March 1 and 7 and so on," The Times of India quoted a senior RTO official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma