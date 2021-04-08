Some states have made the real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test obligatory along with the regular COVID-19 test on arrival. Know what the COVID-19 guidelines for air-travel state-wise.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: International travel in the country has been banned all thanks to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The overall mark in the country is touching 12.8 million, therefore, many states have imposed some mandatory rules if you are travelling there through air. Some states have made the real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test obligatory along with the regular COVID-19 test on arrival. Therefore, take a look at the list of states along with their COVID-friendly guidelines and rules.

Check out the state-wise guidelines for travelling here:

New Delhi

All the passengers are subjected to random sample checks on arrival at the Delhi Airport. Apart from that, they will also have to undergo an RT-PCR test. Also, people have to quarantine themselves for two weeks too. Meanwhile, talking about the night curfew, people may have to register for an e-pass online before entering the city. As per the government, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew" but, it further stated, "People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass."

People like private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will be allowed to travel during the curfew hours by showing a valid ID card. On the other hand, Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after showing valid tickets.

Maharashtra

All passengers need to have an RT-PCR report which should not be older than 72 hours. Also, passengers will need to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival.

West Bengal

An RT-PCR report will be required which should not be older than 72 hours. Also, passengers will need to undergo 2 weeks of quarantine on arrival.

Tamil Nadu

You need to register for an e-pass before entering the state through eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass. Meanwhile, in some cities, an RT-PCR report will be required which should not be older than 72 hours. Also, passengers will need to undergo a 7-day quarantine on arrival.

Uttar Pradesh

An RT-PCR report will be required which should not be older than 72 hours. Passengers will need to practice 14-day quarantine on arrival.

Assam

If travelling to assam via flight then you may need to get the thermal screening test done on priority after collecting a COVID-19 swab test. Once you are declared covid negative then an Rt-PCR will also be performed on you. The RT-PCR r=tests can be done in Rs 2,200 with in an hour. Meanwhile, talking about quarantining, the state govt gives you an option of home quarantine until your test results are out.

Andhra Pradesh

Everyone who's going to enter the state will have to register themselves on the Spandana site www.spandana.ap.gov.in and they also need to have the Aarogya Setu app with them.

Jammu & Kashmir

If you are travelling to Jammu and Kashmir then you need to undergo a negative RT-PCR test once you will arrive. Also, if tested positive then one needs to practice home quarantine for two weeks.

Chandigarh

If you are travelling to Chandigarh you need to make a registration on the COVA Punjab app. Just download the Aarogya Setu app on your phone too. Also, as per the rules, you may need to get the thermal screening test done.

Goa

Surprisingly, Goa does not have any special rules for people travelling to the UT during COVID-19 passengers.

Himachal Pradesh

Even Himachal Pradesh doesn't require any special COVID-19 rules for entering the state.

Gujarat

If you are travelling to Gujarat then you need to have an RT-PCR test done which should not be older than 72 hours. Also, the passengers will even undergo a covid-19 test on arrival. However, incase the passengers are going to the city of Surat then they need to have SMC COVID-19 tracket app.

Karnataka

If you are travelling to Karnataka then you need to carry a negative RT-PCR report which should be within 72 hours of validity.

Kerala

If planning to travel to Kerala then register for an e-pass through covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in and download the Aarogya Setu app on your phone. Also the passenf=gers will need to undergo a covid-19 test plus the e-pass issued will be only valid through a week.

Ladakh

People who are travelling to Ladakh need to have an Rt-PCR report which is not older than 96 hours. Also, a week's quarantine is also obligatory.

Madhya Pradesh

All the passengers need to carry an Rt-PCR report which should not be older than 48 hours. Also, one has to go through COVID-19 test on arrival and need to self-quarantine till the results are given.

Meghalaya

One needs to register for e-invite on Meghalaya's official site, app.meghalayatourism.in/tourist/#/sign_in before entering the state. Plus, a negative RT-PCR report is required which should not be older than 72 hours. Also, one has to go through COVID-19 test on arrival and need to wait till the results are given.

Rajasthan

An RT-PCR report will be required which should not be older than 72 hours. Also, passengers will need to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival.

Uttarakhand

An RT-PCR report will be required which should not be older than 72 hours. Also, passengers from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will need to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal