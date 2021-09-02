Uttarakhand Administration has imposed new travel guidelines for tourists. Only 15,000 tourists allowed in Mussoorie on weekends.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mussoorie is a ever-loved holiday destination for Indians. But this favourite place has been imposed with new restrictions. In the wake of upsurging COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand and specially in Mussoorie, the Uttarakhand administration has imposed this new rules for the tourists. Amending the travel guidelines, now only 15,000 people are allowed to visit the hill station Mussoorie during weekends.

The tourist visiting Mussoorie have to get them tested and must carry a negative RT-PCR reports, at max 72 hrs older before entering the hill station.

“Only 15,000 people can visit Mussoorie during weekends. It is mandatory for the visitors to carry RT-PCR negative report, not older than 72 hours,” District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar annouced on Thursday, September 2.

Only 15,000 people can visit Mussoorie during weekends. It is mandatory for the visitors to carry 72-hour prior RTPCR negative report: DM Dehradun Dr R Rajesh Kumar#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/WxqtVOt8uC — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

People visiting can Register themselves on Dehradun Smart City Portal. There is a ban on entry of two-wheelers in Mussoorie, Tourist visiting the hill station must have hotel booking prior to their visit.

The Uttarakhand government on Monday, extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till September 7. All the restrictions that were imposed earlier is now extended in view of the coronavirus situation. According to the new order, the Covid curfew will remain in force till September 7, 6 am.

Uttarakhand is witnessing heavy rains, and the weather is also affecting the travel, as many roads are diverted while some are blocked. Many connecting roads of the Uttarakhand state are demolished due to heavy flow of water.

For the tourist planning thier weekends they must note that, 3 cases of 'AY 2' Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nainital earlier this week. Meanwhile, India in last 24 has reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

