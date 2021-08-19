UAE has resumed visa on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom, or an EU Member State. Currently, only these travellers from India would be eligible for a visa on arrival.

New Delhi | Jagran New Desks: The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has issued fresh guidelines for passengers travelling from India lifting the ban imposed on the transit of travellers. Now, transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai. They don't require to take the rapid PCR test four hours before their departure. Instead, they can take it before six hours now.

“If you are an Indian national with a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State you can visit Abu Dhabi. ICA approval is not required. Vaccination is not a condition of entry but you will need to show your testing status to enter public places,” Etihad Airways announced.

The airline has also informed that travellers need to arrive at the airport at least six hours before their flight for their rapid test. The counters will begin six hours before departure time and close two hours prior to departure. “As per the entry requirement of the UAE, a rapid PCR test will be conducted for every passenger at the respective Indian departure airport,” the official notification read.

Also, the UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda. After travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi airport they will need to be quarantined for 10 days and would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration. On the ninth day of the quarantine, a PCR test will be conducted on the travellers.

